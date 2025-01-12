plsJONES Price (PLSJONES)
The live price of plsJONES (PLSJONES) today is 48.95 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLSJONES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key plsJONES Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.81 USD
- plsJONES price change within the day is +1.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of plsJONES to USD was $ +0.678205.
In the past 30 days, the price change of plsJONES to USD was $ -8.3812092100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of plsJONES to USD was $ +2.7638981150.
In the past 90 days, the price change of plsJONES to USD was $ +5.914076751768836.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.678205
|+1.41%
|30 Days
|$ -8.3812092100
|-17.12%
|60 Days
|$ +2.7638981150
|+5.65%
|90 Days
|$ +5.914076751768836
|+13.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of plsJONES: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.41%
-3.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid staking derivative for veJONES operated by plutusDAO
|1 PLSJONES to AUD
A$79.299
|1 PLSJONES to GBP
￡39.6495
|1 PLSJONES to EUR
€47.4815
|1 PLSJONES to USD
$48.95
|1 PLSJONES to MYR
RM219.7855
|1 PLSJONES to TRY
₺1,732.83
|1 PLSJONES to JPY
¥7,717.9465
|1 PLSJONES to RUB
₽4,974.7885
|1 PLSJONES to INR
₹4,218.0215
|1 PLSJONES to IDR
Rp802,458.888
|1 PLSJONES to PHP
₱2,888.05
|1 PLSJONES to EGP
￡E.2,471.975
|1 PLSJONES to BRL
R$299.574
|1 PLSJONES to CAD
C$70.488
|1 PLSJONES to BDT
৳5,997.8435
|1 PLSJONES to NGN
₦76,245.9885
|1 PLSJONES to UAH
₴2,078.9065
|1 PLSJONES to VES
Bs2,594.35
|1 PLSJONES to PKR
Rs13,692.294
|1 PLSJONES to KZT
₸25,954.269
|1 PLSJONES to THB
฿1,697.586
|1 PLSJONES to TWD
NT$1,620.7345
|1 PLSJONES to CHF
Fr44.5445
|1 PLSJONES to HKD
HK$380.831
|1 PLSJONES to MAD
.د.م493.9055