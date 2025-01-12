PLAY Price (PLAY)
The live price of PLAY (PLAY) today is 0.077974 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 58.75M USD. PLAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PLAY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 719.44K USD
- PLAY price change within the day is +4.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 753.37M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLAY price information.
During today, the price change of PLAY to USD was $ +0.00305601.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLAY to USD was $ +0.0094278207.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLAY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLAY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00305601
|+4.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0094278207
|+12.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PLAY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
+4.08%
+17.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PLAY turbocharges games with AI agents and crypto rails. PLAY is a layer 0 protocol that enables AI agents to transact autonomously in games and social apps by bringing web2 games onchain. Any game, any chain, any platform. Tooling: A turnkey solution to plug blockchain and AI into any game in days, not years. Distribution: ‘pump fun’ for publishing fun onchain games directly in social apps like Telegram Discord, and YouTube. Launching games on every platform: Apple & Android, Mobile & PC, Unity & Unreal, EVM, SVM & Move. Abstracted everything: wallets, chains, accounts, co-pilots. The only tech stack needed to launch a game economy, monetization, UA, and UGC.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PLAY to AUD
A$0.12631788
|1 PLAY to GBP
￡0.06315894
|1 PLAY to EUR
€0.07563478
|1 PLAY to USD
$0.077974
|1 PLAY to MYR
RM0.35010326
|1 PLAY to TRY
₺2.7602796
|1 PLAY to JPY
¥12.29416058
|1 PLAY to RUB
₽7.92449762
|1 PLAY to INR
₹6.71901958
|1 PLAY to IDR
Rp1,278.26209056
|1 PLAY to PHP
₱4.600466
|1 PLAY to EGP
￡E.3.9415857
|1 PLAY to BRL
R$0.47720088
|1 PLAY to CAD
C$0.11228256
|1 PLAY to BDT
৳9.51126852
|1 PLAY to NGN
₦120.88933012
|1 PLAY to UAH
₴3.31155578
|1 PLAY to VES
Bs4.132622
|1 PLAY to PKR
Rs21.81088728
|1 PLAY to KZT
₸41.34337428
|1 PLAY to THB
฿2.70413832
|1 PLAY to TWD
NT$2.58171914
|1 PLAY to CHF
Fr0.07095634
|1 PLAY to HKD
HK$0.60663772
|1 PLAY to MAD
.د.م0.78675766