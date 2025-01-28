PlaceWar Governance Price (PLACE)
The live price of PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLACE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PlaceWar Governance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.75 USD
- PlaceWar Governance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLACE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of PlaceWar Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PlaceWar Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PlaceWar Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PlaceWar Governance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+17.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PlaceWar Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-15.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PlaceWar is a strategic play-to-earn social game universe deployed on multi-chain with highly engaging artillery gameplay that encourages players to create and define the outlook of the in-game world through building, battles and alliance. Inspired by r/place, PlaceWar creates a gamified and open Internet culture metaverse and puts users in control. PlaceWar consists of two systems: the Battle system and the Pixel system. Players can have a quickstart of battles in the Battle system modes: - PVE - PVP - Guild War. Upon winning a game, the player would receive token rewards, NFT and non-NFT rewards. The Pixel system is the land system of PlaceWar. The Pixel system has a map of a canvas world named Placedonia which is divided into 90,000 pixel lands which players are able to own as NFTs. Each pixel is a piece of land where players are able to park their tanks, collect randomly generated resources, construct buildings or even choose a color to represent their pixels on Placedonia. The Placedonia allows players to invade other pixels by challenging their defender bots into a tank battle. Successful invaders will loot any unharvested resources and be able to force change the representing color. Through invasion, players are able to create their own paintings and turn them into visual territories. Such a mechanism can bring the in-game guild idea into PlaceWar, which increases the social bonds between players.
