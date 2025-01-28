Pingu Exchange Price (PINGU)
The live price of Pingu Exchange (PINGU) today is 0.02913842 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PINGU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pingu Exchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 374.81 USD
- Pingu Exchange price change within the day is +5.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PINGU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PINGU price information.
During today, the price change of Pingu Exchange to USD was $ +0.00157373.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pingu Exchange to USD was $ -0.0055223891.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pingu Exchange to USD was $ -0.0104350043.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pingu Exchange to USD was $ +0.01343124397516583.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00157373
|+5.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0055223891
|-18.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0104350043
|-35.81%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01343124397516583
|+85.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pingu Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+5.71%
-10.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PINGU is the official token of Pingu Exchange, a decentralized perpetual protocol on Arbitrum. PINGU token main purpose is to be staked and to distribute a share of protocol's revenue.
