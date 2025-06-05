Pilot3 ราคา (PTAI)
ราคาสดของ Pilot3 (PTAI) วันนี้คือ 0 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 264.94K USD ราคา PTAI เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Pilot3 หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- Pilot3การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -27.84%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 461.97M USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา PTAI เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา PTAI ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Pilot3 เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.000221284900197555
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Pilot3 เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Pilot3 เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Pilot3 เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ -0.000221284900197555
|-27.84%
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Pilot3: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
-0.18%
-27.84%
-18.09%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
What Is Pilot3 (PTAI)? Pilot3 (PTAI) is a next-generation, non-custodial trading hub that integrates Decentralized Finance and Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI) to enhance crypto trading. It features adaptive AI agents capable of analyzing markets, simulating strategies, and autonomously executing trades across multiple blockchain networks. These agents provide real-time market insights, predictive sentiment analysis, and personalized trade recommendations, simplifying the trading process for users of all experience levels. Key features of Pilot3 (PTAI) include: AI-Powered Agents: Dynamic agents that learn and adapt to market conditions, optimizing trading strategies. DeFAI Integration: Combines decentralized finance tools with AI to offer transparent and efficient trading solutions. Cross-Chain Compatibility: Operates across various blockchain ecosystems, expanding trading opportunities. Real-Time Insights: Provides up-to-date market data and sentiment forecasts to inform trading decisions. Automated Portfolio Management: Allows for automated adjustments to portfolios based on AI-driven analysis. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer, Pilot3 aims to turn market complexity into clarity and profitability. What Is the $PTAI Token? The $PTAI token is the native utility token of the Pilot3 ecosystem. It serves multiple purposes, including: Access to Premium Features: Unlock advanced tools and functionalities within the Pilot3 platform. Governance: Participate in decision-making processes regarding the development and direction of the platform. Incentives and Rewards: Earn rewards for contributing to the ecosystem, such as providing liquidity or referring new users. Holding $PTAI tokens empowers users to have a stake in the Pilot3 ecosystem and benefit from its growth. Who Are the Founders of Pilot3? Pilot3 was developed by a team of experts in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance. While specific details about the founders are not provided in the available documentation, the team is committed to creating an innovative trading platform that leverages the power of AI and DeFi to serve the crypto trading community. Where Can I Buy $PTAI Tokens? As of now, $PTAI tokens can be acquired through: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/21392
MEXC คือศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้มากกว่า 10 ล้านคนทั่วโลก ได้รับการยกย่องว่าเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนที่มีการเลือกโทเค็นที่มากที่สุด การแสดงรายการโทเค็นที่รวดเร็วที่สุด และค่าธรรมเนียมการซื้อขายที่ต่ำที่สุดในตลาด เข้าร่วม MEXC ทันทีเพื่อสัมผัสกับสภาพคล่องชั้นยอดและค่าธรรมเนียมที่มีการแข่งขันสูงที่สุดในตลาด!
ราคาสกุลเงินดิจิทัลอาจมีความเสี่ยงทางการตลาดและความผันผวนของราคาสูง คุณควรลงทุนในโครงการและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คุณคุ้นเคยและเข้าใจถึงความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณควรพิจารณาประสบการณ์การลงทุน สถานะทางการเงิน วัตถุประสงค์ในการลงทุน และความสามารถในการรับความเสี่ยงอย่างรอบคอบ และปรึกษาที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินอิสระก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุนใดๆ เนื้อหานี้ไม่ควรตีความว่าเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่สามารถบ่งชี้ผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ มูลค่าการลงทุนของคุณอาจเพิ่มขึ้นหรือลดลง และคุณอาจไม่ได้รับเงินที่ลงทุนไปคืน คุณเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบแต่เพียงผู้เดียวสำหรับการตัดสินใจลงทุนของคุณ MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการสูญเสียใด ๆ ที่คุณอาจประสบ สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมโปรดอ่านเงื่อนไขการใช้งานและคำเตือนความเสี่ยงของเรา โปรดทราบด้วยว่าข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กล่าวถึงข้างต้นซึ่งนำเสนอที่นี่ (เช่น ราคาสดปัจจุบัน) ขึ้นอยู่กับแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม ข้อมูลเหล่านี้จะถูกนำเสนอให้กับคุณบนพื้นฐาน "ตามที่เป็น" และเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น โดยจะไม่มีการรับรองหรือการรับประกันใดๆ ทั้งสิ้น ลิงก์ที่ให้ไปยังเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามไม่ได้อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของ MEXC MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความน่าเชื่อถือและความถูกต้องแม่นยำของไซต์บุคคลที่สามดังกล่าวและเนื้อหาของไซต์เหล่านั้น
|1 PTAI เป็น VND
₫--
|1 PTAI เป็น AUD
A$--
|1 PTAI เป็น GBP
￡--
|1 PTAI เป็น EUR
€--
|1 PTAI เป็น USD
$--
|1 PTAI เป็น MYR
RM--
|1 PTAI เป็น TRY
₺--
|1 PTAI เป็น JPY
¥--
|1 PTAI เป็น RUB
₽--
|1 PTAI เป็น INR
₹--
|1 PTAI เป็น IDR
Rp--
|1 PTAI เป็น KRW
₩--
|1 PTAI เป็น PHP
₱--
|1 PTAI เป็น EGP
￡E.--
|1 PTAI เป็น BRL
R$--
|1 PTAI เป็น CAD
C$--
|1 PTAI เป็น BDT
৳--
|1 PTAI เป็น NGN
₦--
|1 PTAI เป็น UAH
₴--
|1 PTAI เป็น VES
Bs--
|1 PTAI เป็น PKR
Rs--
|1 PTAI เป็น KZT
₸--
|1 PTAI เป็น THB
฿--
|1 PTAI เป็น TWD
NT$--
|1 PTAI เป็น AED
د.إ--
|1 PTAI เป็น CHF
Fr--
|1 PTAI เป็น HKD
HK$--
|1 PTAI เป็น MAD
.د.م--
|1 PTAI เป็น MXN
$--