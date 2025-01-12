Pichi Finance Price (PCH)
The live price of Pichi Finance (PCH) today is 0.00125661 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 152.12K USD. PCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pichi Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 100.86K USD
- Pichi Finance price change within the day is +0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 121.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PCH price information.
During today, the price change of Pichi Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pichi Finance to USD was $ -0.0002950082.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pichi Finance to USD was $ -0.0002904063.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pichi Finance to USD was $ -0.003387299927793806.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002950082
|-23.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002904063
|-23.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003387299927793806
|-72.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pichi Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
+0.73%
-13.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pichi Finance is a trustless points trading protocol that leverages on the ERC-6551 standard, to allow price discovery on tokens Pre and Post-TGE. The ERC-6551 allows for NFTs minted in Pichi to be treated like normal self-custodial wallets - allowing them to own assets, and even points. We are also creating a platform for users to trade vested and/or locked tokens without the need to compromise private key. They can then be traded on our marketplace trustlessly, without any collateral needed.
