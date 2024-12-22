Piccolo Inu Price (PINU)
The live price of Piccolo Inu (PINU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 746.82K USD. PINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Piccolo Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 45.50 USD
- Piccolo Inu price change within the day is -5.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00T USD
During today, the price change of Piccolo Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Piccolo Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Piccolo Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Piccolo Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Piccolo Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.21%
-5.16%
-16.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Piccolo Inu is a community-driven token on the Ethereum Mainnet. We created $PINU to provide our holders with leading tokenomics within the DeFi space. Our frictionless generation protocol makes you earn passive income without having to do anything at all. 2% of every transaction automatically goes to holders, 7% goes to marketing, and random buy backs. Static Rewards are a new and innovative solution to many issues. Firstly, rewards are directly correlated to the amount of trading volume at any given time. This type of system allows for a better, fairer, and more all-around balanced experience for holders. Oftentimes farms have unsustainable APYs that end up only rewarding the earliest buyers, those who buy later often have to deal with an impossible amount of sell pressure. Static rewards prevent this from happening.
