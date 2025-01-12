Physis Price (PHY)
The live price of Physis (PHY) today is 0.01655068 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PHY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Physis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 462.80 USD
- Physis price change within the day is -15.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Physis to USD was $ -0.00294894331255401.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Physis to USD was $ +0.0237290955.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Physis to USD was $ +0.0460157745.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Physis to USD was $ +0.013941771664143613.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00294894331255401
|-15.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0237290955
|+143.37%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0460157745
|+278.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.013941771664143613
|+534.39%
Discover the latest price analysis of Physis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-15.12%
+81.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"PHYSIS is a community owned, human focused Metaverse with the aim to seamlessly merge our physical and virtual world through an intuitive Extended Reality (XR) experience. PHYSIS is built on a multi-chain capable Proof-of-Dimension (PoD) mechanism which allows for the building of an infinitely scalable space, supporting virtually any and all interaction. The ‘Core Construct’ of PHYSIS is made up of three equal, all-inclusive parts–Physical, Virtual and Personal, by which Proof-of-Dimension fully communicates with to maintain its total reality. The PHYSIS (PHY) utility token is the primary currency that is used for general trade, services, fees and voting within the PHYSIS ecosystem. PHY can be earned by maintaining Proof-of-Dimension via app, ‘Creators’, ‘Astralis’ mining and/or ‘Operator’ nodes. The proposed usage of PHY creates a bridge between virtual and physical spaces, creating a Metaverse based payment system that serves free flowing commerce within any reality. Originally launched as a native network, with a health and wellness focus in 2018, PHYSIS evolved to exist within any space which was a requirement in order to support such broad ranging goals. This evolution kept its original Peer-to-peer capability, code named DRIFT, while taking advantage of well established populated networks and their own respective ecosystems. With a solid Web 3.0 ethos, governed by Users, Creators, Operators and Developers, the primary objective of PHYSIS is to maintain an open and progressive, decentralized Metaverse space, serving a global community."
