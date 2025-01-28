Pesabase Price (PESA)
The live price of Pesabase (PESA) today is 0.056036 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PESA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pesabase Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.16K USD
- Pesabase price change within the day is +3.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Pesabase to USD was $ +0.0020318.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pesabase to USD was $ +0.0699758011.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pesabase to USD was $ +0.0406865292.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pesabase to USD was $ +0.0128912224765977.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0020318
|+3.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0699758011
|+124.88%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0406865292
|+72.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0128912224765977
|+29.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pesabase: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.04%
+3.76%
+32.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
By tokenizing an existing company, we are able to expand marketing to reach more users for Pesabase. Each time someone sends money to their loved ones, a portion of their transaction fee goes as a buy on the chart - burning the supply and increasing the token price. Pesabase currently processes 200k USD per month through word of mouth marketing only. By using marketing funds from the token, our reach expands exponentially to more users. More users = more people sending money to their loved ones at a fraction of the price = more tokens bought = less supply.
|1 PESA to AUD
A$0.08909724
|1 PESA to GBP
￡0.0448288
|1 PESA to EUR
€0.0532342
|1 PESA to USD
$0.056036
|1 PESA to MYR
RM0.24599804
|1 PESA to TRY
₺2.00384736
|1 PESA to JPY
¥8.72648628
|1 PESA to RUB
₽5.45678568
|1 PESA to INR
₹4.84823472
|1 PESA to IDR
Rp903.80632508
|1 PESA to PHP
₱3.27474384
|1 PESA to EGP
￡E.2.81692972
|1 PESA to BRL
R$0.33005204
|1 PESA to CAD
C$0.08013148
|1 PESA to BDT
৳6.8335902
|1 PESA to NGN
₦86.60868124
|1 PESA to UAH
₴2.35295164
|1 PESA to VES
Bs3.138016
|1 PESA to PKR
Rs15.62619896
|1 PESA to KZT
₸28.95884444
|1 PESA to THB
฿1.8996204
|1 PESA to TWD
NT$1.84526548
|1 PESA to CHF
Fr0.0504324
|1 PESA to HKD
HK$0.43596008
|1 PESA to MAD
.د.م0.55867892