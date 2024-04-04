PermaGIFF Price (PGIFF)
The live price of PermaGIFF (PGIFF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PGIFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PermaGIFF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.37K USD
- PermaGIFF price change within the day is +11.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PGIFF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PGIFF price information.
During today, the price change of PermaGIFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PermaGIFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PermaGIFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PermaGIFF to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-87.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PermaGIFF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+11.10%
-1.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PermaGIFF, launched on 4.4.2024 by GIFFORDwear, is the derivative token of GIFF. It pioneers the Perma-Bull Tokenomics, allowing minting via GIFF burning, with a protocol fee dedicated to perpetuating its value through strategic buy and burns, creating a self-sustaining deflationary model.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PGIFF to AUD
A$--
|1 PGIFF to GBP
￡--
|1 PGIFF to EUR
€--
|1 PGIFF to USD
$--
|1 PGIFF to MYR
RM--
|1 PGIFF to TRY
₺--
|1 PGIFF to JPY
¥--
|1 PGIFF to RUB
₽--
|1 PGIFF to INR
₹--
|1 PGIFF to IDR
Rp--
|1 PGIFF to PHP
₱--
|1 PGIFF to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PGIFF to BRL
R$--
|1 PGIFF to CAD
C$--
|1 PGIFF to BDT
৳--
|1 PGIFF to NGN
₦--
|1 PGIFF to UAH
₴--
|1 PGIFF to VES
Bs--
|1 PGIFF to PKR
Rs--
|1 PGIFF to KZT
₸--
|1 PGIFF to THB
฿--
|1 PGIFF to TWD
NT$--
|1 PGIFF to CHF
Fr--
|1 PGIFF to HKD
HK$--
|1 PGIFF to MAD
.د.م--