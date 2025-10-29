ราคาปัจจุบัน Pentagon Pizza Watch วันนี้ คือ 0.00114699 USD ติดตามการอัปเดตราคา PPW เป็น USD แบบเรียลไทม์ ชาร์ตสด มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สำรวจแนวโน้มราคา PPW ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่ MEXC ตอนนี้ราคาปัจจุบัน Pentagon Pizza Watch วันนี้ คือ 0.00114699 USD ติดตามการอัปเดตราคา PPW เป็น USD แบบเรียลไทม์ ชาร์ตสด มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สำรวจแนวโน้มราคา PPW ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่ MEXC ตอนนี้

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับ PPW

ข้อมูลราคา PPW

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ PPW

โทเคโนมิกส์ PPW

การคาดการณ์ราคา PPW

Pentagon Pizza Watch โลโก้

Pentagon Pizza Watch ราคา (PPW)

ราคาปัจจุบัน 1 PPW เป็น USD

$0.00114699
-5.30%1D
ข้อมูลโทเค็นนี้มาจากบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้รวบรวมข้อมูลเท่านั้น สำรวจโทเค็นอื่น ๆ ที่จดทะเบียนอยู่ในตลาด MEXC Spot!
USD
Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) กราฟราคาสด
อัปเดตหน้าล่าสุด: 2025-10-29 03:10:48 (UTC+8)

ข้อมูลราคา Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) (USD)

ช่วงเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาใน 24 ชม.:
$ 0.0010117
ต่ำสุด 24h
$ 0.00142416
สูงสุด 24h

$ 0.0010117
$ 0.00142416
$ 0.00229383
$ 0
+0.93%

-5.37%

-14.53%

-14.53%

ราคาเรียลไทม์ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) คือ $0.00114699 ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา มีการเทรดPPW ระหว่างราคาต่ำสุด $ 0.0010117 และราคาสูงสุด $ 0.00142416 แสดงให้เห็นถึงความผันผวนของตลาด ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาลของ PPW คือ $ 0.00229383 ขณะที่ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาลคือ $ 0

ในด้านผลการดำเนินงานระยะสั้น PPW มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง +0.93% ในชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา -5.37% ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมง และ -14.53% และในช่วง 7 วันที่ผ่านมา ข้อมูลนี้ช่วยให้คุณทราบภาพรวมอย่างรวดเร็วเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มราคาล่าสุดและพลวัตของตลาดบน MEXC

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) ข้อมูลการตลาด

$ 1.15M
--
$ 1.15M
999.99M
999,989,352.4228054
มูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันของ Pentagon Pizza Watch คือ $ 1.15M โดยมีปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมงที่ -- อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ PPW คือ 999.99M โดยมีอุปทานรวมที่ 999989352.4228054 การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่ (FDV) คือ $ 1.15M

ประวัติราคา Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) USD

ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Pentagon Pizza Watch เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Pentagon Pizza Watch เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ +0.0004018063
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Pentagon Pizza Watch เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Pentagon Pizza Watch เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0

ระยะเวลาเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
วันนี้$ 0-5.37%
30 วัน$ +0.0004018063+35.03%
60 วัน$ 0--
90 วัน$ 0--

อะไรคือ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)

The Alt-Data Powerhouse of Prediction Markets – Meet @pizzintwatch $PPW

Location data has long been one of the most powerful yet underappreciated forms of intelligence, shaping decisions in both financial markets and geopolitics. The world’s largest hedge funds—Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma—have relied on location-based indicators to place billion-dollar macro bets, from commodity flows to consumer spending patterns. PPW takes that same logic and applies it to prediction markets, positioning itself as an alt-data powerhouse.

At the core of this project is the Pentagon Pizza Index, a modern revival of a Cold War signal once nicknamed “Pizza Intelligence.” Soviet analysts observed that surges in late-night pizza deliveries to the Pentagon and CIA often correlated with crisis planning and operational surges. Pizza provided a fast, cheap, and scalable solution for feeding large teams working through the night under heightened pressure. In intelligence terms, it was a classic case of traffic analysis: inferring intent from observable patterns rather than from secrets. Over time, the anecdote became legend—“PizzINT”—and resurfaced in media accounts linking pizza spikes to events like the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, and more recently, the 2023–24 Middle East conflict.

@pizzintwatch has formalized this insight into a tradable, data-driven signal. Its first product, the Pentagon Pizza Index, tracks and publishes pizza order fluctuations as a proxy for geopolitical stress. Early traction has been remarkable: Google already ranks “Pizza Index” searches with http://pizzint.watch near the top, ensuring mainstream visibility that extends well beyond crypto. Each new conflict or crisis that drives spikes in the data is likely to generate not just trader attention, but also media coverage, cementing its cultural and analytical relevance.

But Pizza Index is only the beginning. The same methodology can be expanded across a wide spectrum of location-based datasets. Flight radar has long been used to track high-level government and military aircraft, with spikes in reconnaissance activity foreshadowing events such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Satellite imagery of Walmart and Target parking lots can be repurposed into leading retail indicators. AIS tracking of oil tankers reveals shifts in global energy supply and demand in near real-time. NDVI satellite data provides early insight into agricultural yields and food inflation risk. Each of these signals, when integrated into a unified feed, becomes a powerful input for traders, analysts, and AI agents.

Looking ahead, the potential extends far beyond monitoring. An API and oracle layer could allow developers to plug directly into a low-latency feed of alt-data indicators, with analytics built on top. This positions @pizzintwatch as both a trusted data provider and a source of truth for exotic prediction markets. By curating, cleaning, and standardizing these signals, PPW could sell feeds to analytics platforms, AI agents, hedge funds, and retail traders alike. Vertical expansion into its own analytics engine, trading vaults, or AI trading agents becomes not just possible but natural.

What makes the project especially compelling is its memetic edge. “Pentagon Pizza Watch” is instantly memorable, bridging serious intelligence tradecraft with playful cultural branding. Combined with the official Polymarket Builders badge, this positioning gives PPW credibility both as a rigorous data product and as a viral, community-driven meme.

In short, @pizzintwatch sits at the intersection of prediction markets, RWA oracles, and alt-data infrastructure. It is simultaneously an intelligence experiment, a tradable signal, and a narrative-rich meme. With its cultural resonance, technical potential, and first-mover advantage, $PPW is poised to become a cornerstone in the evolution of on-chain alt-data markets.

MEXC คือศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้มากกว่า 10 ล้านคนทั่วโลก ได้รับการยกย่องว่าเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนที่มีการเลือกโทเค็นที่มากที่สุด การแสดงรายการโทเค็นที่รวดเร็วที่สุด และค่าธรรมเนียมการซื้อขายที่ต่ำที่สุดในตลาด เข้าร่วม MEXC ทันทีเพื่อสัมผัสกับสภาพคล่องชั้นยอดและค่าธรรมเนียมที่มีการแข่งขันสูงที่สุดในตลาด!

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) ทรัพยากร

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ

การคาดการณ์ราคา Pentagon Pizza Watch (USD)

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) จะมีค่า USD เป็นเท่าใดในวันพรุ่งนี้ สัปดาห์หน้า หรือเดือนหน้า? สินทรัพย์ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) ของคุณจะมีมูลค่าเท่าใดในปี 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 หรือแม้แต่ 10 หรือ 20 ปีข้างหน้า? ใช้เครื่องมือคาดการณ์ราคาของเราเพื่อสำรวจการคาดการณ์ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาวสำหรับ Pentagon Pizza Watch

ตรวจสอบ การคาดการณ์ราคา Pentagon Pizza Watch ตอนนี้!

PPW เป็นสกุลเงินท้องถิ่น

โทเคโนมิกส์ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)

การทำความเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) จะทำให้เข้าใจลึกซึ้งถึงมูลค่าในระยะยาวและศักยภาพในการเติบโตได้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น ตั้งแต่การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นไปจนถึงการจัดการอุปทานโทเคโนมิกส์เผยให้เห็นโครงสร้างหลักของเศรษฐกิจของโครงการ เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับ PPWโทเคโนมิกส์อันครอบคลุมของโทเค็น ตอนนี้!

ผู้คนยังถาม: คำถามอื่นๆเกี่ยวกับ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)

วันนี้ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) มีมูลค่าเท่าใด?
ราคาปัจจุบัน PPW เป็นUSD คือ 0.00114699 USD อัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วยข้อมูลตลาดล่าสุด
ราคาปัจจุบัน PPW เป็น USD คือเท่าใด?
ราคาปัจจุบันของ PPW เป็น USD คือ $ 0.00114699 ลองใช้ ตัวแปลง MEXC เพื่อการแปลงโทเค็นที่แม่นยำ
มูลค่าตลาดของ Pentagon Pizza Watch คือเท่าใด?
มูลค่าตลาดของ PPW คือ $ 1.15M USD มูลค่าตลาด = ราคาปัจจุบัน × อุปทานหมุนเวียน บ่งบอกถึงมูลค่าตลาดรวมและอันดับของโทเค็น
อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ PPW คือเท่าใด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ PPW คือ 999.99M USD
ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาล (ATH) ของ PPW คือเท่าใด?
PPW ถึงราคา ATH ที่ 0.00229383 USD.
ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาล (ATL) ของ PPW คือเท่าไร?
PPW ถึงราคา ATL ที่ 0 USD
ปริมาณการเทรดของ PPW คือเท่าใด?
ปริมาณการเทรดปัจจุบัน 24 ชั่วโมงของ PPW คือ -- USD
ปีนี้ PPW จะสูงขึ้นอีกไหม?
PPW อาจสูงขึ้นในปีนี้ ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาวะตลาดและการพัฒนาโครงการ ตรวจสอบการคาดการณ์ราคา PPW เพื่อการวิเคราะห์เชิงลึกยิ่งขึ้น
อัปเดตหน้าล่าสุด: 2025-10-29 03:10:48 (UTC+8)

อัปเดตอุตสาหกรรมที่สำคัญ Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)

เวลา (UTC+8)ประเภทข้อมูล
10-27 16:29:31อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
มูลค่าตลาดหมุนเวียนของ ZEC ใกล้แตะ 6 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ทำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ตลอดกาล
10-26 23:17:37อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
บิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวขึ้นเหนือ $113,000 อีเธอเรียมทะลุ $4,000
10-26 19:10:22อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ด้วยแรงผลักดันจาก "PING" ที่กำลังเป็นไวรัล ปริมาณธุรกรรมและที่อยู่การซื้อขายของ x402 พุ่งสูงขึ้นหลายสิบเท่า
10-25 15:47:08อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: ที่อยู่ที่ถือครอง ETH ระหว่าง 100 ถึง 10,000 ETH สะสม ETH ได้ 218,000 ETH ในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
10-25 13:34:16อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ปริมาณธุรกรรมรายสัปดาห์ของ x402 Protocol เพิ่มขึ้น 492.63% เมื่อเทียบกับสัปดาห์ก่อน
10-25 06:10:28อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: จำนวน Bitcoin ที่ตื่นขึ้นหลังจากไม่มีการเคลื่อนไหวมากกว่า 7 ปีได้ทำสถิติสูงสุดตลอดกาลใหม่ในปีนี้

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ราคาสกุลเงินดิจิทัลอาจมีความเสี่ยงทางการตลาดและความผันผวนของราคาสูง คุณควรลงทุนในโครงการและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คุณคุ้นเคยและเข้าใจถึงความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณควรพิจารณาประสบการณ์การลงทุน สถานะทางการเงิน วัตถุประสงค์ในการลงทุน และความสามารถในการรับความเสี่ยงอย่างรอบคอบ และปรึกษาที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินอิสระก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุนใดๆ เนื้อหานี้ไม่ควรตีความว่าเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่สามารถบ่งชี้ผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ มูลค่าการลงทุนของคุณอาจเพิ่มขึ้นหรือลดลง และคุณอาจไม่ได้รับเงินที่ลงทุนไปคืน คุณเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบแต่เพียงผู้เดียวสำหรับการตัดสินใจลงทุนของคุณ MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการสูญเสียใด ๆ ที่คุณอาจประสบ สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมโปรดอ่านเงื่อนไขการใช้งานและคำเตือนความเสี่ยงของเรา โปรดทราบด้วยว่าข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กล่าวถึงข้างต้นซึ่งนำเสนอที่นี่ (เช่น ราคาสดปัจจุบัน) ขึ้นอยู่กับแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม ข้อมูลเหล่านี้จะถูกนำเสนอให้กับคุณบนพื้นฐาน "ตามที่เป็น" และเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น โดยจะไม่มีการรับรองหรือการรับประกันใดๆ ทั้งสิ้น ลิงก์ที่ให้ไปยังเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามไม่ได้อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของ MEXC MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความน่าเชื่อถือและความถูกต้องแม่นยำของไซต์บุคคลที่สามดังกล่าวและเนื้อหาของไซต์เหล่านั้น

