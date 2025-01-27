PandoProject is a complete ecosystem with a blockchain-based, decentralized, highly scalable video distribution network powered by a Pando Token (PTX), supported by their popular DApps. Pando Network is the leading video delivery network powered by blockchain technology. Pando Network allows users to simultaneously watch video content and earn PTX (Pando Token) as rewards for relaying video to other users who are also watching the same content. In the same vein as other sharing economy models, users opt-in to volunteering their spare bandwidth and computing resources to relay video to other users and earn token rewards for their contributions. Users can contribute to Pando Network on any computer or server. For video platforms, integrating Pando Network into their video delivery stack enables them to reduce their video delivery cost, deepen viewer engagement, and drive incremental revenues. By spending less on video delivery infrastructure, and more on rewarding their users, Pando-enabled video platforms can grow their user base and gain market share.

