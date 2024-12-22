Paint Swap Price (BRUSH)
The live price of Paint Swap (BRUSH) today is 0.03793158 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.12M USD. BRUSH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Paint Swap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 99.35K USD
- Paint Swap price change within the day is -15.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 398.71M USD
During today, the price change of Paint Swap to USD was $ -0.0071391497117042.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paint Swap to USD was $ +0.0127667836.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paint Swap to USD was $ +0.0238210929.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paint Swap to USD was $ +0.01362431932992866.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0071391497117042
|-15.83%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0127667836
|+33.66%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0238210929
|+62.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01362431932992866
|+56.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Paint Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.58%
-15.83%
-30.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BRUSH is the token of Estfor Kingdom & PaintSwap Estfor Kingdom is a fully on-chain medieval MMORPG on Fantom. It's an idle browser game with 16+ skills to level up, quests to complete, clans to join & battle together over territories for $BRUSH and much more! PaintSwap Finance is a revolutionary NFT marketplace on Fantom and fNFT marketplace supported on many chains. 50% of all NFT sales is used to buy back and burn brush.
