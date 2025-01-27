Page Price (PAGE)
The live price of Page (PAGE) today is 0.00172357 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PAGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Page Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.23 USD
- Page price change within the day is -9.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PAGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PAGE price information.
During today, the price change of Page to USD was $ -0.00017155697589283.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Page to USD was $ -0.0007094746.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Page to USD was $ -0.0002348977.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Page to USD was $ +0.0010219445703893439.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00017155697589283
|-9.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007094746
|-41.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002348977
|-13.62%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0010219445703893439
|+145.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Page: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.16%
-9.05%
-16.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The PAGE token is a token with books at heart. PAGE represents a network of human beings who support the idea that creating things should provide a viable income, no matter where a creator is from or what that creator’s role in the greater ecosystem of the creative life of human beings happens to be. As such, PAGE is designed to be a decentralized network with the intention of including more people in this creative way of life, rather than an exclusive and/or centralized network built around the intention of keeping a majority of people out to increase the profits of a few industry mainstays. The PAGE token launch begins a long process of development which will ultimately result in a Cosmos SDK blockchain capable of administering governance to the network via DAO, facilitating transactions across a far-reaching network, and keeping said network online by collecting fees in the native PAGE token. PAGE supply will be capped at 100M, with 10M minted to the Ethereum blockchain and 90M to be minted to Cosmos at a later date. The way forward for the PAGE network seems clear: disrupt the traditional book and ebook industries by providing a more streamlined publishing platform. PAGE will offer more transparency into the performance of books while lowering costs to authors and publishers to a minimum. Instead of separate licenses for each form a given book might take, one NFTBook can be updated and will be able to serve video and audio content in addition to the traditional text files offered by popular e-reader apps and devices today, but in addition to this, NFTBooks will also offer the capacity to request a print copy at printer cost via the dAPP contained in each and every book. NFTBooks are unstoppable, consisting of a blockchain-saved reference point and an IPFS back end that is as strong as the network it resides upon. With public + private key encryption to lock the content behind a permissioned token gate and prevent unauthorized access, NFTBooks will even begin to surpass the security of paper book and ebook formats. With digital ownership and scarcity, markets for NFTBooks will be more efficient than anything that has come before. Even the Gutenberg Press and its various antecedents could not create books as durable and censorship-resistant as NFTBooks.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PAGE to AUD
A$0.0027404763
|1 PAGE to GBP
￡0.001378856
|1 PAGE to EUR
€0.0016373915
|1 PAGE to USD
$0.00172357
|1 PAGE to MYR
RM0.0075320009
|1 PAGE to TRY
₺0.0615486847
|1 PAGE to JPY
¥0.2684977346
|1 PAGE to RUB
₽0.169254574
|1 PAGE to INR
₹0.1489681551
|1 PAGE to IDR
Rp27.7995122371
|1 PAGE to PHP
₱0.1007254308
|1 PAGE to EGP
￡E.0.0866438639
|1 PAGE to BRL
R$0.0102207701
|1 PAGE to CAD
C$0.0024647051
|1 PAGE to BDT
৳0.2106374897
|1 PAGE to NGN
₦2.6846843391
|1 PAGE to UAH
₴0.07238994
|1 PAGE to VES
Bs0.09651992
|1 PAGE to PKR
Rs0.4814275724
|1 PAGE to KZT
₸0.8944294158
|1 PAGE to THB
฿0.0582394303
|1 PAGE to TWD
NT$0.0565503317
|1 PAGE to CHF
Fr0.001551213
|1 PAGE to HKD
HK$0.0134266103
|1 PAGE to MAD
.د.م0.0172357