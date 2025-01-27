Padre Price (PADRE)
The live price of Padre (PADRE) today is 0.083661 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PADRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Padre Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 88.51K USD
- Padre price change within the day is -16.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Padre to USD was $ -0.01619325569895723.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Padre to USD was $ -0.0486496997.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Padre to USD was $ +0.4736812532.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Padre to USD was $ +0.073702935852351547.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01619325569895723
|-16.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0486496997
|-58.15%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4736812532
|+566.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.073702935852351547
|+740.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Padre: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-7.84%
-16.21%
-26.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
All-in-one ERC-20 trading platform for users of all experience levels (both CEX traders looking to venture into DEX trading and newcomers). Our app makes DEX trading accessible to everyone by offering an intuitive, CEX-like and user-friendly interface that makes the transition from CEX seamless. We prioritize reliability, simplicity, and ease of use. Padre features: - live portfolio tracking and insights - truly self-custodial solutions - full pending transactions support - mobile support (PWA) - dev transactions tracking - trending with live mempool insights - fast and intuitive spot trading and limit order management PADRE token - native token for Padre application, utilities: reducing in-app fees, access to token-gated features, holder rewards
