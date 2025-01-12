OtterHome Price (HOME)
The live price of OtterHome (HOME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OtterHome Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 311.55 USD
- OtterHome price change within the day is +1.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HOME to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOME price information.
During today, the price change of OtterHome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OtterHome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OtterHome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OtterHome to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OtterHome: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.50%
+1.12%
-7.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OtterHome is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a user-friendly and efficient trading experience in the cryptocurrency market. Built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network, OtterHome leverages the power of optimistic rollups to enhance transaction throughput, reduce fees, and ensure the security and decentralization of the platform. What sets OtterHome apart is its focus on simplicity and efficiency. The project aims to offer a seamless decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, similar to UniSwap, where users can easily swap tokens and provide liquidity. By prioritizing user experience, OtterHome aims to attract both experienced and novice traders to participate in the DeFi space. The project has a solid history of development and has undergone rigorous testing and auditing to ensure the integrity and security of its smart contracts. OtterHome has also established partnerships with reputable exchanges such as Gate, MEXC, SushiSwap, and LFGSwap, expanding its reach and accessibility to a wider user base. Moving forward, OtterHome has exciting plans for its ecosystem. The project will focus on expanding its liquidity pools, attracting more liquidity providers, and enhancing the overall trading experience. OtterHome will also continue to collaborate with strategic partners to foster adoption and drive innovation within the DeFi industry. The native token of OtterHome, $Home, serves as a utility token within the ecosystem. It can be used for governance purposes, enabling token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to the platform's development and future upgrades. Additionally, $Home can be utilized for fee discounts, incentivizing users to actively engage in trading and providing liquidity on the platform. In summary, OtterHome is a user-centric DeFi project built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network. With its focus on simplicity, efficiency, and security, OtterHome aims to provide a seamless trading experience for users in the crypto
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HOME to AUD
A$--
|1 HOME to GBP
￡--
|1 HOME to EUR
€--
|1 HOME to USD
$--
|1 HOME to MYR
RM--
|1 HOME to TRY
₺--
|1 HOME to JPY
¥--
|1 HOME to RUB
₽--
|1 HOME to INR
₹--
|1 HOME to IDR
Rp--
|1 HOME to PHP
₱--
|1 HOME to EGP
￡E.--
|1 HOME to BRL
R$--
|1 HOME to CAD
C$--
|1 HOME to BDT
৳--
|1 HOME to NGN
₦--
|1 HOME to UAH
₴--
|1 HOME to VES
Bs--
|1 HOME to PKR
Rs--
|1 HOME to KZT
₸--
|1 HOME to THB
฿--
|1 HOME to TWD
NT$--
|1 HOME to CHF
Fr--
|1 HOME to HKD
HK$--
|1 HOME to MAD
.د.م--