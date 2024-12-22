OST Price (OST)
The live price of OST (OST) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 148.96K USD. OST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OST Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 335.87 USD
- OST price change within the day is +7.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 691.52M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OST price information.
During today, the price change of OST to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OST to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OST to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OST to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OST: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
+7.98%
-2.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Setting up a blockchain infrastructure is an expensive and complicated ordeal, and many may certainly be on the lookout for a solution that handles this for them. Simple Token is that solution.Simple Token enables all types of businesses to tokenize their assets. It empowers mainstream apps to have their own branded tokens, helping them set up their own crypto based economy on the Ethereum network. The Simple Token website lists over 35 people as part of its team, with other sections listing even more people as it advisors and extended team. Jason Goldberg is the CEO, with an 18 year career and experience in multiple countries and sectors. He is assisted by Sunil Khedar at the CTO position, and Ben Bollen as the Chief Blockchain Strategist. The team is well recognised by the investor community and markets in general. This is easy to see when you observe that it is backed by multiple VCs, including 500Startups, Greycroft, and China’s Tencent among others. OST is the future of business tokenization, allowing companies to have their own branded tokens without the costs of setting up a blockchain infrastructure. Faster transaction times, since transactions are run on their own side chains rather than the Ethereum Main Net, avoiding the Ethereum network congestion. With the team providing monthly updates, it’s evident there is still a lot of work to be done. The ostKIT alpha is close to being released, and serves as the first public version of the complete blockchain toolkit for businesses. ostKYC is already live, and uses the OST token for all billing purposes. Other tools currently in development include a block explorer and an enterprise-grade email marketing solution. There’s also the consumer-oriented wallet to keep an eye on, as well as an updated version of the Simple Token protocol itself. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of OST.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OST to AUD
A$--
|1 OST to GBP
￡--
|1 OST to EUR
€--
|1 OST to USD
$--
|1 OST to MYR
RM--
|1 OST to TRY
₺--
|1 OST to JPY
¥--
|1 OST to RUB
₽--
|1 OST to INR
₹--
|1 OST to IDR
Rp--
|1 OST to PHP
₱--
|1 OST to EGP
￡E.--
|1 OST to BRL
R$--
|1 OST to CAD
C$--
|1 OST to BDT
৳--
|1 OST to NGN
₦--
|1 OST to UAH
₴--
|1 OST to VES
Bs--
|1 OST to PKR
Rs--
|1 OST to KZT
₸--
|1 OST to THB
฿--
|1 OST to TWD
NT$--
|1 OST to CHF
Fr--
|1 OST to HKD
HK$--
|1 OST to MAD
.د.م--