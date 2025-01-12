OracleSwap Price (ORACLE)
The live price of OracleSwap (ORACLE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ORACLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OracleSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 313.06 USD
- OracleSwap price change within the day is +2.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ORACLE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of OracleSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OracleSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OracleSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OracleSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+95.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OracleSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+2.48%
-8.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Oracle Swap The Premiere DEX On The Songbird Network. Oracle Swap is an open DeFi platform on the Songbird Network where users can swap their tokens! It is a Decentralized Exchange that creates an open market for users to create liquidity for their tokens. It also provides a variety of opportunities to gain yield by providing liquidity and staking! OracleSwap is a leading oracle data provider to the Songbird and Flare Network. The Oracle Swap FTSO uses a Machine Learning algorithm to aggregate price data from many sources to submit the most accurate price data possible.
