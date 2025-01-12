Opyn Squeeth Price (OSQTH)
The live price of Opyn Squeeth (OSQTH) today is 105.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OSQTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Opyn Squeeth Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 229.75 USD
- Opyn Squeeth price change within the day is +1.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OSQTH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OSQTH price information.
During today, the price change of Opyn Squeeth to USD was $ +1.84.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Opyn Squeeth to USD was $ -19.1715793200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Opyn Squeeth to USD was $ +28.1369647500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Opyn Squeeth to USD was $ +16.53478437505249.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +1.84
|+1.78%
|30 Days
|$ -19.1715793200
|-18.22%
|60 Days
|$ +28.1369647500
|+26.75%
|90 Days
|$ +16.53478437505249
|+18.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Opyn Squeeth: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
+1.78%
-9.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Opyn is building DeFi-native derivatives and options infrastructure.
|1 OSQTH to AUD
A$170.3916
|1 OSQTH to GBP
￡85.1958
|1 OSQTH to EUR
€102.0246
|1 OSQTH to USD
$105.18
|1 OSQTH to MYR
RM472.2582
|1 OSQTH to TRY
₺3,723.372
|1 OSQTH to JPY
¥16,583.7306
|1 OSQTH to RUB
₽10,689.4434
|1 OSQTH to INR
₹9,063.3606
|1 OSQTH to IDR
Rp1,724,262.0192
|1 OSQTH to PHP
₱6,205.62
|1 OSQTH to EGP
￡E.5,311.59
|1 OSQTH to BRL
R$643.7016
|1 OSQTH to CAD
C$151.4592
|1 OSQTH to BDT
৳12,887.7054
|1 OSQTH to NGN
₦163,831.5234
|1 OSQTH to UAH
₴4,466.9946
|1 OSQTH to VES
Bs5,574.54
|1 OSQTH to PKR
Rs29,420.9496
|1 OSQTH to KZT
₸55,768.5396
|1 OSQTH to THB
฿3,647.6424
|1 OSQTH to TWD
NT$3,482.5098
|1 OSQTH to CHF
Fr95.7138
|1 OSQTH to HKD
HK$818.3004
|1 OSQTH to MAD
.د.م1,061.2662