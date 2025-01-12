Option Panda Platform Price (OPA)
The live price of Option Panda Platform (OPA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OPA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Option Panda Platform Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 63.86 USD
- Option Panda Platform price change within the day is +1.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Option Panda Platform to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Option Panda Platform to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Option Panda Platform to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Option Panda Platform to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+17.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Option Panda Platform: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+1.55%
+6.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Option Panda is a decentralized options underwriting & trading exchange built on Binance Smart Chain. Option Panda provides a convenient way for professional cryptocurrency players to underwrite and trade options. OPA is the platform token of Option Panda, it works as incentives for option underwriters, traders, as well as OPA LP providers. You could earn OPA if you adopt Option Panda as your platform for trading options. Option Panda is a decentralized, scalable, convenient, transparent, fair, community-driven platform. Option buyers simply buy a call/put option on the platform, waiting for its settlement for prospective profit; option sellers simply deposit underlying asset to a pool to participate in a pooled option underwriting, collecting premiums paid by option buyers as underwriting revenue.
