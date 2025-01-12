Optical Bitcoin Price (OBTC)
The live price of Optical Bitcoin (OBTC) today is 0.00471541 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Optical Bitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.29 USD
- Optical Bitcoin price change within the day is -0.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Optical Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Optical Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.0010170097.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Optical Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.0015392578.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Optical Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.002368822406825222.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010170097
|-21.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015392578
|-32.64%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002368822406825222
|-33.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Optical Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.35%
-19.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
oBTC is a coin released by PoWx (PoWx.org) in March 2021. It has a robust community of miners and is focused on a new low energy mining algorithm called Optical Proof of Work (oPoW). oPoW is designed to be compatible with energy efficient optical processors.
