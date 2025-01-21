OpenLM RevShare Token Price (OLM)
The live price of OpenLM RevShare Token (OLM) today is 0.00479477 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OLM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OpenLM RevShare Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 99.86K USD
- OpenLM RevShare Token price change within the day is -2.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of OpenLM RevShare Token to USD was $ -0.000121358467621676.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenLM RevShare Token to USD was $ +0.0024347587.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenLM RevShare Token to USD was $ -0.0032183857.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenLM RevShare Token to USD was $ -0.04035631685753685.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000121358467621676
|-2.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0024347587
|+50.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032183857
|-67.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04035631685753685
|-89.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of OpenLM RevShare Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-2.46%
-30.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ORA introduces the world’s first initial model offering, tokenizing OpenLM with $OLM on Ethereum. OpenLM is a minimal but performative language modeling (LM) repository, aimed to facilitate research on medium sized LMs. OpenLM is designed to maximize GPU utilization and training speed, and is easy to modify for new language model research and applications. Built upon principles of transparency and collaboration, OpenLM, as a fully open-source AI project, embodies the belief that innovation thrives in truly open ecosystems. OpenLM is the true open OpenAI. By fostering decentralization and accessibility, OpenLM not only democratizes AI but also accelerates advancements in the field. OpenLM represents the trend that knowledge should be built in public, shared freely, and benefiting globally.
