Opacity Price (OPCT)
The live price of Opacity (OPCT) today is 0.00118943 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 142.49K USD. OPCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Opacity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 62.22 USD
- Opacity price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 119.80M USD
During today, the price change of Opacity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Opacity to USD was $ -0.0003106792.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Opacity to USD was $ -0.0001688491.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Opacity to USD was $ -0.0006593839980274382.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003106792
|-26.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001688491
|-14.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006593839980274382
|-35.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Opacity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-12.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Opacity is a cloud storage provider with one major difference, privacy. With the rise of digital property, many people have increasingly become concerned with the security and privacy of materials stored with cloud storage companies such as Dropbox, Google, and others. Small businesses, individuals, and enterprises want to keep their data private. Opacity protects people’s basic rights and provides private cloud storage to anyone through its Opacity token, OPCT. The token can be purchased on a crypto exchange and then used to purchase data storage plans that are completely private, and can only be accessed by the purchaser with the private key. Unlike other service providers, Opacity does not require personal identification information. Opacity stores no information on its users, and allows people to store private information, such as company secrets, intellectual property, personal photographs, legal documents, and family moments, with assurance that personal data stays personal. Access to private storage and file sharing enables a new way to protect your important files.
