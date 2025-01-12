ONEZ Price (ONEZ)
The live price of ONEZ (ONEZ) today is 0.999271 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ONEZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ONEZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.77 USD
- ONEZ price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ONEZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ONEZ to USD was $ +0.0508820799.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ONEZ to USD was $ -0.0965369732.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ONEZ to USD was $ +0.000483698050782.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0508820799
|+5.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0965369732
|-9.66%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000483698050782
|+0.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of ONEZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ONEZ is a unique stablecoin created by the ZeroLend Protocol. It's designed to always be worth one U.S. Dollar and is made by users who provide collateral. When someone borrows, they must offer collateral at a certain ratio to get ONEZ. When borrowed positions are paid back or if there's a liquidation, the ONEZ goes back to ZeroLend and is removed from circulation. What's special is that the interest paid by ONEZ users goes into the ZeroLend DAO treasury, unlike other assets where interest is essentially removed.
|1 ONEZ to AUD
A$1.61881902
|1 ONEZ to GBP
￡0.80940951
|1 ONEZ to EUR
€0.96929287
|1 ONEZ to USD
$0.999271
|1 ONEZ to MYR
RM4.48672679
|1 ONEZ to TRY
₺35.3741934
|1 ONEZ to JPY
¥157.55505857
|1 ONEZ to RUB
₽101.55591173
|1 ONEZ to INR
₹86.10718207
|1 ONEZ to IDR
Rp16,381.48918224
|1 ONEZ to PHP
₱58.956989
|1 ONEZ to EGP
￡E.50.4631855
|1 ONEZ to BRL
R$6.11553852
|1 ONEZ to CAD
C$1.43895024
|1 ONEZ to BDT
৳122.44067563
|1 ONEZ to NGN
₦1,556.49448773
|1 ONEZ to UAH
₴42.43903937
|1 ONEZ to VES
Bs52.961363
|1 ONEZ to PKR
Rs279.51608412
|1 ONEZ to KZT
₸529.83346962
|1 ONEZ to THB
฿34.65471828
|1 ONEZ to TWD
NT$33.08586281
|1 ONEZ to CHF
Fr0.90933661
|1 ONEZ to HKD
HK$7.77432838
|1 ONEZ to MAD
.د.م10.08264439