OmegaX Health Price (OMEGAX)
The live price of OmegaX Health (OMEGAX) today is 0.00037664 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OMEGAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OmegaX Health Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.58K USD
- OmegaX Health price change within the day is -1.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OMEGAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OMEGAX price information.
During today, the price change of OmegaX Health to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OmegaX Health to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OmegaX Health to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OmegaX Health to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OmegaX Health: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.35%
-1.37%
-46.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OmegaX Health is an AI-powered personal health companion that integrates real-time data from wearables, medical records, lifestyle inputs, and environmental factors to provide proactive healthcare. Unlike traditional systems that react to symptoms, OmegaX continuously analyzes health trends and detects risks before they escalate. The platform supports voice and chat interactions, allowing users to receive instant, personalized health guidance. It also incorporates Web3 elements for secure data handling, leveraging blockchain and zero-knowledge proofs to ensure transparency and user control. The goal is to create a fully AI-driven healthcare system that replaces outdated, fragmented approaches with a seamless, always-on digital health assistant.
