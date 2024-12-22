Okuru Price (XOT)
The live price of Okuru (XOT) today is 9.13 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 548.02K USD. XOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Okuru Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.10K USD
- Okuru price change within the day is -1.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 60.17K USD
During today, the price change of Okuru to USD was $ -0.136281476199328.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Okuru to USD was $ -0.4540038580.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Okuru to USD was $ -0.6176335440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Okuru to USD was $ +1.526673269996945.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.136281476199328
|-1.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.4540038580
|-4.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.6176335440
|-6.76%
|90 Days
|$ +1.526673269996945
|+20.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Okuru: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.84%
-1.47%
+29.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Okuru is a platform that empowers you to be in full control of your finances, for this, we have developed our Multi-chain Project Token called Okuru or XOT (Okuru Token) for short, a Decentralized peer-to-peer Currency, build for your independency. XOT´s goal is to make decentralized finances accessible to as many people as possible. In doing so, we develop new applications and support independent projects and Community Powered Utilities that enable new use-cases and markets for XOT. Today XOT is used as a bridge currency for foreign Fiat transactions, Centralized & Decentralized payments, and allows people to take out small loans. XOT's push toward new markets is without end.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XOT to AUD
A$14.5167
|1 XOT to GBP
￡7.2127
|1 XOT to EUR
€8.6735
|1 XOT to USD
$9.13
|1 XOT to MYR
RM41.085
|1 XOT to TRY
₺321.2847
|1 XOT to JPY
¥1,428.2972
|1 XOT to RUB
₽939.8422
|1 XOT to INR
₹775.5022
|1 XOT to IDR
Rp147,258.0439
|1 XOT to PHP
₱537.1179
|1 XOT to EGP
￡E.464.5344
|1 XOT to BRL
R$55.5104
|1 XOT to CAD
C$13.0559
|1 XOT to BDT
৳1,086.5613
|1 XOT to NGN
₦14,111.2367
|1 XOT to UAH
₴381.3601
|1 XOT to VES
Bs465.63
|1 XOT to PKR
Rs2,531.1099
|1 XOT to KZT
₸4,775.0813
|1 XOT to THB
฿311.4243
|1 XOT to TWD
NT$297.9119
|1 XOT to CHF
Fr8.1257
|1 XOT to HKD
HK$70.9401
|1 XOT to MAD
.د.م91.4826