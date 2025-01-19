OccamX Price (OCX)
The live price of OccamX (OCX) today is 0.00140847 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OccamX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.26 USD
- OccamX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of OccamX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OccamX to USD was $ +0.0000734570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OccamX to USD was $ +0.0004887344.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OccamX to USD was $ +0.000706526124854531.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000734570
|+5.22%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004887344
|+34.70%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000706526124854531
|+100.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of OccamX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+15.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OccamX is an high-throughput DEX tailor made for Cardano native tokens and more, developed by a seasoned team of blockchain professionals supported by Occam Occelerator program. Backed by both IOHK through the cFund and EMURGO, OccamX is going to unleash vast liquidity for existing CNTs, including some of those that launch through IDOs on partnered multi-chain launchpad OccamRazer. OccamX is an Automated Market Maker decentralized exchange through which users will be freely able to create pools, provide liquidity, and perform swap of assets without the need of a custody centralized third party
