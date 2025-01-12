Oasis Price (OASIS)
The live price of Oasis (OASIS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OASIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oasis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 70.07 USD
- Oasis price change within the day is +2.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OASIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OASIS price information.
During today, the price change of Oasis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oasis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oasis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oasis to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+26.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Oasis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+2.81%
-11.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Oasis is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange and platform designed to empower users with secure and efficient digital asset management solutions. We are committed to revolutionizing the crypto trading landscape by offering a comprehensive suite of features and unparalleled security measures. The journey of Oasis began with a vision to create a platform that would democratize access to the digital economy and empower individuals to take control of their financial future. With a team of passionate experts in blockchain technology, finance, and cybersecurity, we set out to build a platform that would not only meet the needs of seasoned traders but also cater to newcomers to the crypto space.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OASIS to AUD
A$--
|1 OASIS to GBP
￡--
|1 OASIS to EUR
€--
|1 OASIS to USD
$--
|1 OASIS to MYR
RM--
|1 OASIS to TRY
₺--
|1 OASIS to JPY
¥--
|1 OASIS to RUB
₽--
|1 OASIS to INR
₹--
|1 OASIS to IDR
Rp--
|1 OASIS to PHP
₱--
|1 OASIS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 OASIS to BRL
R$--
|1 OASIS to CAD
C$--
|1 OASIS to BDT
৳--
|1 OASIS to NGN
₦--
|1 OASIS to UAH
₴--
|1 OASIS to VES
Bs--
|1 OASIS to PKR
Rs--
|1 OASIS to KZT
₸--
|1 OASIS to THB
฿--
|1 OASIS to TWD
NT$--
|1 OASIS to CHF
Fr--
|1 OASIS to HKD
HK$--
|1 OASIS to MAD
.د.م--