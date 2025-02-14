Nyx by Virtuals Price (NYX)
The live price of Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) today is 0.00942638 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NYX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nyx by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 424.54K USD
- Nyx by Virtuals price change within the day is -27.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Nyx by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.003532957763445277.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nyx by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nyx by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nyx by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.003532957763445277
|-27.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nyx by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-27.26%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nyx is the first virtual idol created by Alias Labs with KIRA X (xiaooo404 on Instagram) on the Virtuals Protocol on Solana, powered by decentralized compute and storage from 0G Labs and self-improving AI using the evolveRL framework. This innovative collaboration redefines virtual entertainment by seamlessly blending human artistry with scalable, decentralized intelligence, paving the way for a future where digital idols not only entertain but also actively participate in the creative price.
