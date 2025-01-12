What Is Nyantereum International (NYANTE)? Established as a cryptocurrency token, it now is a worldwide anticipated Ethereum contract token with worldwide active distribution across its community! It is merged from Ethereum and Nyancat in a successful design with active userbase. A worldwide interested network in claimers and promoting people for Nyantereum International is a steady developing impact factor for its cryptocurrency token and community. Ethereum inspired, Nyancat theme migration with a colorful design is driving its community and crypocurrency token worldwide. A strong and expanding community behind Nyantereum International is adding more and more value to its token to also serve as a store for wealth on its Ethereum contract. NYANTE is the Ethereum token that is used for: * worldwide distribution * transfering funds on community`s * storing wealth on token Nyantereum International launched October 19th 2020, with 1 trillion NYANTE tokens created at genesis. NYANTE is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with cryptocurrency and stablecoin pairs currently available.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.