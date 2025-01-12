NXTChain Price (NXT)
The live price of NXTChain (NXT) today is 0.00792781 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NXTChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.38 USD
- NXTChain price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of NXTChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NXTChain to USD was $ -0.0007869588.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NXTChain to USD was $ +0.0091228076.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NXTChain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007869588
|-9.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0091228076
|+115.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NXTChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+4.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NXTChain is establishing the foundation of Web 3.0 with a global validator node network, by prioritizing user-friendly implementation for tailored blockchain solutions in enterprise and governmental applications.
