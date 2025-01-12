NUTZ Price (NUTZ)
The live price of NUTZ (NUTZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.87K USD. NUTZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NUTZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.63 USD
- NUTZ price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 3.22B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NUTZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUTZ price information.
During today, the price change of NUTZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NUTZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NUTZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NUTZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-55.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NUTZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## NUTZ ($NUTZ) Overview NUTZ ($NUTZ) is the official token of NutzPad, an innovative platform designed specifically for the memecoin market. This market emerged as a phenomenon global cultural culture, using memes as a powerful form of expression that mobilizes masses around the world. Originally launched on the Binance network, the NUTZ token is in transition to its own blockchain, NUTZchain, which will be launched soon and promises mobilize the entire WEB3. NutzPad offers a dedicated ecosystem for creators, enthusiasts and meme investors, promoting creativity, innovation and profitability. ## Vision and Mission Vision: Become the leading platform and access point for the NUTZchain ecosystem, empower meme creators and enthusiasts and provide a dynamic environment where memes can thrive, innovate and create new opportunities, allowing investors and fans to engage and profit from high quality memes. Mission: Transform the way memes are perceived and used in the digital environment. Create one ecosystem where memes become valuable digital assets, encouraging innovation and creativity among creators and enthusiasts, as well as equipping them with the tools and infrastructure necessary for memes to not only entertain, but also generate significant economic opportunities.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NUTZ to AUD
A$--
|1 NUTZ to GBP
￡--
|1 NUTZ to EUR
€--
|1 NUTZ to USD
$--
|1 NUTZ to MYR
RM--
|1 NUTZ to TRY
₺--
|1 NUTZ to JPY
¥--
|1 NUTZ to RUB
₽--
|1 NUTZ to INR
₹--
|1 NUTZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 NUTZ to PHP
₱--
|1 NUTZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NUTZ to BRL
R$--
|1 NUTZ to CAD
C$--
|1 NUTZ to BDT
৳--
|1 NUTZ to NGN
₦--
|1 NUTZ to UAH
₴--
|1 NUTZ to VES
Bs--
|1 NUTZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 NUTZ to KZT
₸--
|1 NUTZ to THB
฿--
|1 NUTZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 NUTZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 NUTZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 NUTZ to MAD
.د.م--