NuLink Price (NLK)
The live price of NuLink (NLK) today is 0.01743456 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NLK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NuLink Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 625.52K USD
- NuLink price change within the day is -0.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of NuLink to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NuLink to USD was $ -0.0028795407.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NuLink to USD was $ -0.0033084256.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NuLink to USD was $ +0.005338198595138734.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0028795407
|-16.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0033084256
|-18.97%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005338198595138734
|+44.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of NuLink: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-0.37%
-4.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NuLink aims to build a solution that makes it easy for developers to implement best of breed data security and privacy.
