Nugget Trap is leading the charge in revolutionizing the Minerals and Metals industry by spearheading the tokenization of such assets. Through the process of tokenization, we aim to decentralize access to these valuable resources to a greater addressable larger audience, allowing for all sizes to participate in the lucrative mining sector. The digital Asset tokenization of gold is an exciting development that brings increased accessibility, liquidity, transparency, and security to the world of gold investing through Digital Asset tokenization accessibility with enabled fractional access rights to platform services and ecosystem participation. NGTG$$ is a utility token that enables access to digital gold-related services within the Nugget Trap ecosystem. Token holders can utilize NGTG$$ to access platform services, participate in ecosystem activities, and engage with partner services. The token's primary function is to facilitate service access and usage, with value derived from its utility within the ecosystem rather than external asset performance.

