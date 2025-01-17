NSHARE Price (NSHARE)
The live price of NSHARE (NSHARE) today is 0.088868 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NSHARE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NSHARE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- NSHARE price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of NSHARE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NSHARE to USD was $ -0.0573527322.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NSHARE to USD was $ -0.0527650195.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NSHARE to USD was $ -0.11898062002651516.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0573527322
|-64.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0527650195
|-59.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.11898062002651516
|-57.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of NSHARE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nacho Finance was inspired by tomb.finance and is a seigniorage style algorithmic stablecoin protocol designed to bring high APRs, with low fees, to Ethereum holders on the Polygon Network. Nacho Finance is a multi-token protocol that consists of the following three tokens: - Nacho Shares (NSHARE) (Governance & Measure of protocol value) - Nacho Token (NACHO) (Medium of exchange) - Nacho Bonds (NBOND) (Change NACHO supply during contraction periods) NACHO Shares (NSHARE) are one of the ways to measure the value of the NACHO Protocol and shareholder trust in its ability to maintain NACHO close to peg. During epoch expansions the protocol mints NACHO and distributes it proportionally to all NSHARE holders who have staked their tokens in the Bowl. Additionally, NSHARE holders have voting rights (governance) on proposals to improve the protocol and future use cases within the NACHO money ecosystem. The NACHO algorithmic token serves as the backbone of our growing ecosystem aimed at bringing high APRs to ETH holders on the Polygon Network. The protocol's underlying mechanisms dynamically adjust NACHO's supply, pushing its price up or down relative to the price of ETH in order to keep NACHO's peg to the ETH price. NACHO Bonds (NBOND) main job is to help incentivize changes in NACHO supply during an epoch contraction period.
