Notional Finance Price (NOTE)
The live price of Notional Finance (NOTE) today is 0.063107 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.97M USD. NOTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Notional Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.69K USD
- Notional Finance price change within the day is -1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 47.03M USD
During today, the price change of Notional Finance to USD was $ -0.00089617394576372.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Notional Finance to USD was $ +0.0357984996.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Notional Finance to USD was $ +0.0103386367.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Notional Finance to USD was $ -0.00417708937192294.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00089617394576372
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0357984996
|+56.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0103386367
|+16.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00417708937192294
|-6.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Notional Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.30%
-1.40%
-10.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Notional is the first decentralized, Ethereum-based protocol for borrowing and lending at fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Notional fixes this by creating a true market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors. Right now, users can borrow or lend USDC & DAI for up to one year, and ETH & WBTC for up to six months from Notional's on-chain liquidity pools. With Notional's V2 upgrade, liquidity providers enjoy a low-touch experience, and no longer need to roll their debts to new maturities as it is done automatically through the use of nTokens, ERC20 tokens that represent a user's share of the liquidity pool. After raising a $10 million Series A in May 2021 from some of the top VC firms, including Coinbase Ventures, Notional’s protocol has been relaunched on 11/1 with a host of new features as well as the NOTE governance token.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
