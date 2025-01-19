noderzz by Virtuals Price (NODE)
The live price of noderzz by Virtuals (NODE) today is 0.00374517 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.75M USD. NODE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key noderzz by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.32K USD
- noderzz by Virtuals price change within the day is +5.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of noderzz by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00019347.
In the past 30 days, the price change of noderzz by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of noderzz by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of noderzz by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00019347
|+5.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of noderzz by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.08%
+5.45%
-22.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Noderzz is the first-of-its-kind autonomous AI agent built to redefine infrastructure and blockchain operations. From deploying nodes to staking, it learns, adapts, and operates independently—taking the hassle out of complex workflows. Its mission? To perform tasks autonomously, expand its knowledge base, and collaborate with other agents, creating a dynamic ecosystem of intelligent decision-makers. Built on Mintair’s cutting-edge framework, Noderzz represents the future of scalable, community-driven automation. Whether you’re a developer, a stakeholder, or an enthusiast, Noderzz invites you to be part of a growing community. Together, we’ll shape its journey, driving innovation and collaboration as it transforms infrastructure and blockchain operations.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NODE to AUD
A$0.0060297237
|1 NODE to GBP
￡0.0030710394
|1 NODE to EUR
€0.0036328149
|1 NODE to USD
$0.00374517
|1 NODE to MYR
RM0.016853265
|1 NODE to TRY
₺0.1326913731
|1 NODE to JPY
¥0.5852577159
|1 NODE to RUB
₽0.3838424733
|1 NODE to INR
₹0.3242568186
|1 NODE to IDR
Rp61.3962196848
|1 NODE to PHP
₱0.2192797035
|1 NODE to EGP
￡E.0.188756568
|1 NODE to BRL
R$0.022845537
|1 NODE to CAD
C$0.0053930448
|1 NODE to BDT
৳0.455038155
|1 NODE to NGN
₦5.8335891471
|1 NODE to UAH
₴0.1577091087
|1 NODE to VES
Bs0.20223918
|1 NODE to PKR
Rs1.0440784926
|1 NODE to KZT
₸1.9878613326
|1 NODE to THB
฿0.1287963963
|1 NODE to TWD
NT$0.1231786413
|1 NODE to CHF
Fr0.0034081047
|1 NODE to HKD
HK$0.0291374226
|1 NODE to MAD
.د.م0.0376015068