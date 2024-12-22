No1 tiktok cat Price (PUFF)
The live price of No1 tiktok cat (PUFF) today is 0.00014991 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 150.31K USD. PUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key No1 tiktok cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.55K USD
- No1 tiktok cat price change within the day is -7.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.41M USD
During today, the price change of No1 tiktok cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of No1 tiktok cat to USD was $ -0.0001226836.
In the past 60 days, the price change of No1 tiktok cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of No1 tiktok cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001226836
|-81.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of No1 tiktok cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.22%
-7.17%
-21.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Little $Puff, the No. 1 TikTok cat! Puff is the latest star in a long line of unique feline personalities. Early fans were enchanted by Puff’s impressive cooking skills, while new followers have discovered Puff through clever life hacks and hilarious memes. With over 70 million followers, Puff is the most followed cat on TikTok and the internet, now serving up culinary delights and meme magic on Solana! 🐱🍳
