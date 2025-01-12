Nirmata Price (NIR)
The live price of Nirmata (NIR) today is 0.04099013 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nirmata Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 151.93 USD
- Nirmata price change within the day is -5.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Nirmata to USD was $ -0.00224732451251319.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nirmata to USD was $ -0.0020536424.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nirmata to USD was $ -0.0078265898.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nirmata to USD was $ -0.007714785441322154.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00224732451251319
|-5.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020536424
|-5.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0078265898
|-19.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007714785441322154
|-15.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nirmata: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
-5.19%
+11.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Anonymous Blockchain with privacy and security. Next-Gen Cryptocurrency. The network works according to the Fibonacci principle.
