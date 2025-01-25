Ninja Pump Price (NINJAPUMP)
The live price of Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 45.73K USD. NINJAPUMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ninja Pump Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 76.41K USD
- Ninja Pump price change within the day is +5.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Ninja Pump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ninja Pump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ninja Pump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ninja Pump to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ninja Pump: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.95%
+5.16%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$KAIRA is not just another cryptocurrency; she’s a force of nature, the kunoichi of Ninja Pump, an AI-powered market-making platform poised to revolutionize the way we engage with decentralized finance. Born from a vision of seamless liquidity and unparalleled market efficiency, Kaira embodies stealth, precision, and unwavering dedication. She’s the digital embodiment of a highly skilled ninja, moving silently and swiftly to ensure smooth transactions and optimal performance within the Ninja Pump ecosystem. This isn’t just about capitalizing on a trend; it’s about harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the decentralized finance experience. Kaira, the kunoichi, represents the project's commitment to precision and agility in the crypto market. We're building a platform that is both powerful and user-friendly, enabling both seasoned traders and newcomers to navigate the world of decentralized finance with confidence and ease. We aim to provide our community with an innovative and exciting approach to market-making, all under the watchful eye of Kaira. Kaira is not simply a token; she is an embodiment of our mission. The $KAIRA token operates on a system, designed to reward community engagement and incentivize participation. We are building a project that we believe will bring true innovation to the market. Join the $KAIRA revolution, embrace the power of AI, and become part of a community that's dedicated to redefining the future of decentralized finance.
