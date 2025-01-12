NFT Art Finance Price (NFTART)
The live price of NFT Art Finance (NFTART) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 312.85K USD. NFTART to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NFT Art Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.10 USD
- NFT Art Finance price change within the day is +0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 24,930.01T USD
During today, the price change of NFT Art Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NFT Art Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NFT Art Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NFT Art Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-10.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NFT Art Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+0.93%
+4.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFTART is a deflationary utility token on BSC powering the NFT ecosystem enter. The tokenomics rewards holders with a passive income where 5% is redistributed and 5% is burnt on every transaction on the blockchain. NFTART was stealth launched late March 2021 with no pre-sale. The smart contract ownership of the token is renounced, and all codes are audited externally for the investors’ safety. enter.art & enter.audio are the first platforms where NFTART is used as the utility token, but plans for the future are big and stretch far. On the Enter platforms you will find free and easy access features for everything you need as an NFT artist. The only fees you have to consider are BSC transactional fees, which are very low compared to other networks. You can choose up to 20% royalties on all future resales of your art, making sure that your wallet holdings increase with the value of your works. Enter offer easy access to minting, built-in royalty splitting, the ability to mint up to 20.000 NFTs at once, and has already been established as a go-to place for visual NFT art on Binance Smart Chain. The ecosystem is being built by the Norwegian crypto and tech company Enter. The team is public.
