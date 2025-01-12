What is NexDAX (NT)

NexDAX is setting the gold standard for the exchange of the future. Easy to use for the beginner and powerful enough for the most experienced trader. NexDAX offers features never seen before. NexDAX does everything our competitors do, we just do it bigger, faster and better. We also offer competitive features that will blow all other trading platforms right out of the water. With our copy trading platform you can copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit you made; the platform does everything for you, all you have to do is follow your favorite trader. Our liquidation engine is forgiving, giving you a chance to make your money back and then some even if your position isn’t initially going your way. No more waking up to blown up accounts, we liquidate positions incrementally.

NexDAX (NT) Resource Official Website