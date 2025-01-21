Neutroswap Price (NEUTRO)
The live price of Neutroswap (NEUTRO) today is 0.02922294 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NEUTRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neutroswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.85K USD
- Neutroswap price change within the day is -5.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Neutroswap to USD was $ -0.00166806102303932.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neutroswap to USD was $ +0.0018276611.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neutroswap to USD was $ +0.0013915613.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neutroswap to USD was $ +0.01042236971239367.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00166806102303932
|-5.39%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0018276611
|+6.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0013915613
|+4.76%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01042236971239367
|+55.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Neutroswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-5.39%
+9.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? We have been listed on Defillama https://defillama.com/protocol/neutroswap?denomination=USD with $160k TVL. Please consider listing us. Neutroswap is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the EOS EVM blockchain that is community-driven and offers the lowest fees for swapping assets. It also has some of the most lucrative rewards for staking and yield farming in the entire EOS EVM ecosystem, making it an appealing choice for those looking to generate returns on their assets. What makes your project unique? At Neutroswap, we believe in the power of community-driven projects. That's why we're proud to announce that we will do a fair launch with no private sales or investment from external parties. Our goal is to build a decentralized platform that is truly owned and governed by the community. 100% community-driven launch with no token allocation to the Neutro team or any private investors at launch. History of your project. EOS is one of the largest crypto out there and we see they lack of developers and liquidity. With the launching of EOS EVM, there will be more users, more liquidity coming to EOS EVM. That's why we want to build on top of eos What’s next for your project? Launchpad, concentrated liquidity What can your token be used for? Farm, governance
