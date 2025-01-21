What is Neural Radiance Field (NERF)

Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF) is a state-of-the-art 3D rendering method that can generate high-quality, photo-realistic images from a 3D scene description. Tools that simplify end-to-end process of creating, training, and visualizing Neural Radiance Fields using Artificial Intelligence. $NeRF (Neural Radiance Fields) is a token inspired by groundbreaking new technology that allows users to generate high-quality, interactive 3D environments from simple 2D inputs, and then create photorealistic videos as if they were shot from a drone or handheld gimbal. Because it's such a new development, there really was no user-friendly way to take advantage of this amazing technology. But that's what we hope to change.We're developing an easy and convenient way for all users to leverage this technology to create unique and engaging videos and renders for many different purposes using both our Telegram bot and web platform. The revenue from taxes is used to fund the ongoing research, development, and marketing of the platform. Additionally, there a buy-and-burn function will be used in various parts of the platform. This mechanism creates a continuously rising floor for the token, providing stability for holders.

Neural Radiance Field (NERF) Resource Whitepaper Official Website