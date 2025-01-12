NeoTech Price (NEOT)
The live price of NeoTech (NEOT) today is 0.02138587 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.35M USD. NEOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NeoTech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 579.15K USD
- NeoTech price change within the day is -7.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 250.00M USD
During today, the price change of NeoTech to USD was $ -0.00181135432366261.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NeoTech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NeoTech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NeoTech to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00181135432366261
|-7.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NeoTech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.48%
-7.80%
-35.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Neotech utilizes Smart City® technology to scan physical structures and assets, transforming them into precise 3D and point-cloud models. By incorporating our business with blockchain technology, Neotech develops digital twins and immersive experiences, elevating virtual settings and offering beneficial resources for fields such as urban planning and VR simulations. Our AI-driven data processing technology integrates, corrects, and optimizes data from cameras, LiDAR, GPS, GNSS, and IMU, ensuring precise alignment and consistency. This results in highly accurate digital models tailored for practical applications. Currently, our technology is in use in major cities such as Berlin, Vienna, Gothenburg, Bucharest, Zurich, Paris, Miami, and New York.
|1 NEOT to AUD
A$0.0346451094
|1 NEOT to GBP
￡0.0173225547
|1 NEOT to EUR
€0.0207442939
|1 NEOT to USD
$0.02138587
