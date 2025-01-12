NeftyBlocks Price (NEFTY)
The live price of NeftyBlocks (NEFTY) today is 0.00335234 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NEFTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NeftyBlocks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 88.70 USD
- NeftyBlocks price change within the day is +3.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of NeftyBlocks to USD was $ +0.00012327.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NeftyBlocks to USD was $ +0.0008212150.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NeftyBlocks to USD was $ +0.0018852028.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NeftyBlocks to USD was $ +0.00101535461573203.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012327
|+3.82%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008212150
|+24.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0018852028
|+56.24%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00101535461573203
|+43.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of NeftyBlocks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+3.82%
-9.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The NeftyBlocks NFT platform is a state-of-the-art platform for creating, trading, and managing NFTs on the WAX Blockchain. Our goal is to empower creators and collectors by providing them with the tools they need to easily create, trade, and manage their NFTs. To achieve this, we work closely with the NFT community to understand their needs and deliver tools that meet those needs. We also aim to incentivize participation on the NeftyBlocks platform by providing value to all stakeholders. One of the ways we're doing this is by introducing the NEFTY token. The NEFTY token serves multiple purposes on the platform, including incentivizing the creation and trading of NFTs and providing liquidity. Additionally, secondary market fees on the NeftyBlocks marketplace are shared back with the community of stakers of the NEFTY token. Our approach is based on the belief that sustainable growth can only occur when all stakeholders benefit. Through the NEFTY token, we aim to give creators, buyers, and sellers a say in the future of the platform, while also rewarding them for their active use of NeftyBlocks.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NEFTY to AUD
A$0.0054307908
|1 NEFTY to GBP
￡0.0027153954
|1 NEFTY to EUR
€0.0032517698
|1 NEFTY to USD
$0.00335234
|1 NEFTY to MYR
RM0.0150520066
|1 NEFTY to TRY
₺0.118672836
|1 NEFTY to JPY
¥0.5285634478
|1 NEFTY to RUB
₽0.3406983142
|1 NEFTY to INR
₹0.2888711378
|1 NEFTY to IDR
Rp54.9563846496
|1 NEFTY to PHP
₱0.19778806
|1 NEFTY to EGP
￡E.0.16929317
|1 NEFTY to BRL
R$0.0205163208
|1 NEFTY to CAD
C$0.0048273696
|1 NEFTY to BDT
৳0.4107622202
|1 NEFTY to NGN
₦5.2217053542
|1 NEFTY to UAH
₴0.1423738798
|1 NEFTY to VES
Bs0.17767402
|1 NEFTY to PKR
Rs0.9377165448
|1 NEFTY to KZT
₸1.7774777148
|1 NEFTY to THB
฿0.1162591512
|1 NEFTY to TWD
NT$0.1109959774
|1 NEFTY to CHF
Fr0.0030506294
|1 NEFTY to HKD
HK$0.0260812052
|1 NEFTY to MAD
.د.م0.0338251106