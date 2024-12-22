Nebulas Price (NAS)
The live price of Nebulas (NAS) today is 0.00408305 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 185.78K USD. NAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nebulas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.25K USD
- Nebulas price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 45.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAS price information.
During today, the price change of Nebulas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nebulas to USD was $ -0.0009534305.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nebulas to USD was $ -0.0004711741.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nebulas to USD was $ -0.001432510752202512.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009534305
|-23.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004711741
|-11.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001432510752202512
|-25.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nebulas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nebulas is a next generation public blockchain, aiming for a continuously improving ecosystem. Based on its blockchain valuation mechanism, Nebulas proposes future-oriented incentive and consensus systems, and the ability to self-evolve without forking. Many in the crypto community are referring to Nebulas as “the new Google”. While the two are similar in a sense, they hold different use cases. Google is intended for day to day internet information searches, while Nebulas focuses on searches among decentralized applications (DApps), smart contracts, and user’s blockchain assets. Nebulas is being built on a decentralized search framework with open-source algorithms, verifiable computing, and distributed data stores.” Nebulas has three core features of its tech such as Nebulas Rank (NR), it is an Open source, core ranking algorithm based on “liquidity, propagation of users’ assets, and the interactivity between users.” and Nebulas Force (NF): “Nebulas Force (NF) provides the Nebulas blockchain & its distributed applications built on top, the capability to self-evolve”. Nebulas’s official website shows an international team of 14 core members, including Hitters Xu, founder and CEO of Nebulas (who also happens to be the founder of AntShares, now known as NEO). Xu is considered a pioneer in the blockchain industry, founding BitsClub (the very first Blockchain/Bitcoin community in China) in 2013 as well as popular ICO platform ICO 365. He also founded the crypto funds firm, FBG capital. On top of that, he directed an Alibaba financial arm (Ant Financial’s Blockchain Platform) and aided Google’s Search & Anti-Fraud team.
|1 NAS to AUD
A$0.0064920495
|1 NAS to GBP
￡0.0032256095
|1 NAS to EUR
€0.0038788975
|1 NAS to USD
$0.00408305
|1 NAS to MYR
RM0.018373725
|1 NAS to TRY
₺0.1436825295
|1 NAS to JPY
¥0.638752342
|1 NAS to RUB
₽0.420309167
|1 NAS to INR
₹0.346814267
|1 NAS to IDR
Rp65.8556359415
|1 NAS to PHP
₱0.2402058315
|1 NAS to EGP
￡E.0.207745584
|1 NAS to BRL
R$0.024824944
|1 NAS to CAD
C$0.0058387615
|1 NAS to BDT
৳0.4859237805
|1 NAS to NGN
₦6.3107212495
|1 NAS to UAH
₴0.1705489985
|1 NAS to VES
Bs0.20823555
|1 NAS to PKR
Rs1.1319439515
|1 NAS to KZT
₸2.1354759805
|1 NAS to THB
฿0.1392728355
|1 NAS to TWD
NT$0.1332299215
|1 NAS to CHF
Fr0.0036339145
|1 NAS to HKD
HK$0.0317252985
|1 NAS to MAD
.د.م0.040912161