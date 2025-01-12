What is NDB (NDB)

THE COMPANY: NDB Money, a company backed by Nano Diamond Battery (NDB, Inc.), a leading company in the development of nuclear batteries, develops a monetary reform that decouples monetary and credit functions. Such a function would use current and future energy supplies to adjust the money supply. For a larger-scale sustainable energy transition, NDB energy-referenced currency plays a key role. NDB BLOCKCHAIN ECOSYSTEM: We propose a blockchain-based NDB Ecosystem that facilitates trading, tracking, and paying (and otherwise managing) energy in new ways. This can be done - among peers and with personal devices, utility providers, and other stakeholders and components. At its center, the NDB Ecosystem is developed, managed, and governed by NDB Hub. The NDB Ecosystem will include a Decentralized Energy Platform (Watt) that will provide software and blockchain applications as a service; an Energy Metaverse (NDB City) that will create a virtual reality focused on Energy-related topics; Charenji is a DeFi NFT social media; NYYU - our crypto/fiat exchange; and partnerships with energy technology projects. NDB TOKEN: The NDB token provides access to the NDB Ecosystem and allows the acquisition of its utilities, such as NFTs in NDB City, Nyyu, and Charenji. The interaction with our products and services will be possible as BaaS for clients and customers. The BaaS acts as a measuring, interactive and supportive instrument between our ecosystem participants. To learn more about the project, you can visit https://ndb.technology.

NDB (NDB) Resource