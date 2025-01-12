Ndau Price (NDAU)
The live price of Ndau (NDAU) today is 13.34 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NDAU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ndau Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 286.31 USD
- Ndau price change within the day is -10.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NDAU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NDAU price information.
During today, the price change of Ndau to USD was $ -1.64458418349292.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ndau to USD was $ +21.6346279080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ndau to USD was $ +50.0823046380.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ndau to USD was $ +10.109760932312886.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -1.64458418349292
|-10.97%
|30 Days
|$ +21.6346279080
|+162.18%
|60 Days
|$ +50.0823046380
|+375.43%
|90 Days
|$ +10.109760932312886
|+312.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ndau: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-10.97%
+53.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ndau is the world’s first buoyant virtual currency. It has been specifically optimized for the long-term store of value with resilient governance and safeguards designed to protect its holders. ndau has been designed with a unique monetary policy that encourages long-term holding and discourages active, speculative trading. ndau has the freedom to rise with increasing demand while mitigating downside volatility by reacting to real-time supply and demand conditions. Transfer ndau from an exchange to the ndau wallet app to earn Ecosystem Alignment Incentives (EAI). The holding of ndau is rewarded by steadily increasing EAI up to 10% based on the number of months held, coupled with an additional incentive up to 5% for holders who lock ndau in their wallets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NDAU to AUD
A$21.6108
|1 NDAU to GBP
￡10.8054
|1 NDAU to EUR
€12.9398
|1 NDAU to USD
$13.34
|1 NDAU to MYR
RM59.8966
|1 NDAU to TRY
₺472.236
|1 NDAU to JPY
¥2,103.3178
|1 NDAU to RUB
₽1,355.7442
|1 NDAU to INR
₹1,149.5078
|1 NDAU to IDR
Rp218,688.4896
|1 NDAU to PHP
₱787.06
|1 NDAU to EGP
￡E.673.67
|1 NDAU to BRL
R$81.6408
|1 NDAU to CAD
C$19.2096
|1 NDAU to BDT
৳1,634.5502
|1 NDAU to NGN
₦20,778.7842
|1 NDAU to UAH
₴566.5498
|1 NDAU to VES
Bs707.02
|1 NDAU to PKR
Rs3,731.4648
|1 NDAU to KZT
₸7,073.1348
|1 NDAU to THB
฿462.6312
|1 NDAU to TWD
NT$441.6874
|1 NDAU to CHF
Fr12.1394
|1 NDAU to HKD
HK$103.7852
|1 NDAU to MAD
.د.م134.6006