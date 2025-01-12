ndau is the world’s first buoyant virtual currency. It has been specifically optimized for the long-term store of value with resilient governance and safeguards designed to protect its holders. ndau has been designed with a unique monetary policy that encourages long-term holding and discourages active, speculative trading. ndau has the freedom to rise with increasing demand while mitigating downside volatility by reacting to real-time supply and demand conditions. Transfer ndau from an exchange to the ndau wallet app to earn Ecosystem Alignment Incentives (EAI). The holding of ndau is rewarded by steadily increasing EAI up to 10% based on the number of months held, coupled with an additional incentive up to 5% for holders who lock ndau in their wallets.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.