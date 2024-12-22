Napoleon X Price (NPX)
The live price of Napoleon X (NPX) today is 0.00831259 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 210.56K USD. NPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Napoleon X Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.08K USD
- Napoleon X price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 25.33M USD
During today, the price change of Napoleon X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Napoleon X to USD was $ +0.0014696052.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Napoleon X to USD was $ -0.0002251481.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Napoleon X to USD was $ -0.000039578556277724.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014696052
|+17.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002251481
|-2.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000039578556277724
|-0.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Napoleon X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NaPoleonX is the first 100% algorithmic crypto asset manager. It has been designed by ex multi-billions asset managers specifically to holders of cryptos who are looking for a return on their savings.
|1 NPX to AUD
A$0.0132170181
|1 NPX to GBP
￡0.0065669461
|1 NPX to EUR
€0.0078969605
|1 NPX to USD
$0.00831259
|1 NPX to MYR
RM0.037406655
|1 NPX to TRY
₺0.2925200421
|1 NPX to JPY
¥1.3004215796
|1 NPX to RUB
₽0.8556980146
|1 NPX to INR
₹0.7060713946
|1 NPX to IDR
Rp134.0740134877
|1 NPX to PHP
₱0.4890296697
|1 NPX to EGP
￡E.0.4229445792
|1 NPX to BRL
R$0.0505405472
|1 NPX to CAD
C$0.0118870037
|1 NPX to BDT
৳0.9892813359
|1 NPX to NGN
₦12.8478559781
|1 NPX to UAH
₴0.3472168843
|1 NPX to VES
Bs0.42394209
|1 NPX to PKR
Rs2.3044993257
|1 NPX to KZT
₸4.3475676959
|1 NPX to THB
฿0.2835424449
|1 NPX to TWD
NT$0.2712398117
|1 NPX to CHF
Fr0.0073982051
|1 NPX to HKD
HK$0.0645888243
|1 NPX to MAD
.د.م0.0832921518